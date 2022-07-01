Remarkable Footage of a Vivid Red Whiplash Squid Swiming Around in Deep Sea ‘Marine Snow’

NOAA Ocean Exploration captured remarkable footage of a vivid red whiplash squid swimming around in deep sea marine snow. While the appearance is similar to an above-ground snowstorm, it is actually made of nutritional debris that makes its way down from the surface.

Marine snow is mostly biological debris that originates from the top layers of the ocean and drifts to the seafloor, providing a primary source of energy for animals in the deep ocean. …Many animals in the dark parts of the ocean filter marine snow from the water or scavenge it from the seabed as their primary food source.

They had previously caught sight of another similar squid in 2019.