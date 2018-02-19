Laughing Squid

Where Is Starman?, A Fascinating Site That Plots Where the SpaceX Roadster Is at Any Given Time

by at on

During the historic launch of the Space X Falcon Heavy rocket, a Tesla Roadster was sent into the atmosphere to orbit the sun forever. With this in mind, Ben Pearson, founder of Old Ham Media, was inspired to create “Where is Starman“, a fascinating site that plots exactly where the Roadster and its occupant are at any given time.

came to realize that people really were interested in the tracking of these objects. I started thinking about how I could manage to get this information, and then I came to realize that I could provide the tracking for it myself! I quickly registered this domain name, and started to think about how I could get the information so I could pass it on to you.

Pearson is currently working on an animated simulation of this chart. This is what he has so far.

