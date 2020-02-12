Laughing Squid

A Stop-Motion Animation That Neatly Displays All the Parts Inside of Discarded Household Electronics

Project tinkerer dina Amin has created “What’s Inside”, a stop-motion animation in which discarded household electronics are disassembled and then reassembled in an orderly fashion. This fascinating process allowed Amin to showcase the number of parts that make up these otherwise common items.

Here is a stop motion animation I made to show people what’s inside products. These are products that were thrown away which I commonly find at the scrap market here in Cairo.

