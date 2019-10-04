What the Human Voice Reveals About the Speaker

The Bright Side takes a look at the various ways the human voice reveals a number of distinct traits about the speaker. Included in this non-comprehensive list include sociability, trustworthiness, height, professionalism, sexuality, health, kindness, leadership, success, truthfulness and creativity.

Have you ever stepped back and wondered what your voice sounds like to other people? Your friends and family can probably identify you just by the sound of your voice. And it turns out, it says a lot about us!