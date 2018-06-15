Laughing Squid

Some Constructive Tips That Help Lower Anxiety About Insomnia For a Good Night’s Sleep

In a restless Ted Ed lesson written by educator Dan Kwartler (previously) and animated by Gerta Xhelo, narrator Addison Anderson explains the physiological causes of insomnia, specifically how the fight, flight or freeze cortisol response can make going to bed very scary. He also offers a number of constructive tips to help an insomniac get a good night’s sleep.

…good sleep practices can help rebuild your relationship with bedtime. Make sure your bedroom is dark and comfortably cool to minimize “threats” during hyper-arousal. Only use your bed for sleeping, and if you’re restless, leave the room and tire yourself out with relaxing activities like reading, meditating, or journaling. Regulate your metabolism by setting consistent resting and waking times to help orient your body’s biological clock. This clock, or circadian rhythm, is also sensitive to light, so avoid bright lights at night to help tell your body that it’s time for sleep.


