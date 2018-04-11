How Bacteria, Genetics, Diet and Hygiene All Contribute to the Unpleasant Stench of Body Odor

In a pungent Ted Ed lesson written by educator Mel Rosenberg and animated by Els Decaluwe, narrator Addison Anderson explains from where body odor comes, the specific bacteria that cause the odor and how a person’s genetic makeup, diet and hygiene habits contribute to the strength of the odor.

Most of us don’t need more than one whiff to identify that generally unpleasant, characteristic smell we call body odor. But it’s a surprisingly complex phenomenon, influenced by our genetic makeup, age, diet, and hygiene. So what is this odor, exactly? Where does it come from? And can we do anything about it? Mel Rosenberg dives into the stinky science of body odor.