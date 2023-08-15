What Are Parrots Saying When They Mimic Humans

SciShow host Savannah Geary cheerfully explained how parrots communicate and what they understand when mimicking humans. Essentially, parrots learn their incredible art of imitation in the wild in order to stand out from the rest of the pandemonium. This process is the same when they are paired with humans, particularly when it comes to positive reinforcement training.

You ever see a parrot mimicking humans words, and wonder if they really get what they’re talking about? They’re smarter than they look – there’s a lot of meaning in every squawk and chirp that parrots make. Not bad for a bird brain.