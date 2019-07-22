The Independent Hosts Find Out the New World Isn’t What They Expected in the Third Season of ‘Westworld’

In the trailer for the third season of the HBO series Westworld, the newly independent hosts find out that the outside world isn’t what they expected it to be. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), more powerful than ever, takes up with a very human construction worker (Aaron Paul) who came to her rescue while Maeve (Thandie Newton) finds herself surrounded by actual Nazis (and even punches one!) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) searches for his place in the world.
We all have a role to play.
The soundtrack of Vera Lynn song “We’ll Meet Again Someday” (“Does anybody here remember Vera Lynne?”) adds a chilling note to what lies ahead.