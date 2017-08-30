Laughing Squid

Westeros the Series, A Gritty Fan Made Parody of Game of Thrones Set in the 21st Century

Westeros the Series” is a gritty fan made parody of HBO‘s popular television show, Game of Thrones, that is set in the 21st century.

The more things change. The more they stay the same.

WESTEROS THE SERIES

via Boing Boing

