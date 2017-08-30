Westeros the Series, A Gritty Fan Made Parody of Game of Thrones Set in the 21st Century

“Westeros the Series” is a gritty fan made parody of HBO‘s popular television show, Game of Thrones, that is set in the 21st century.
The more things change. The more they stay the same.
via Boing Boing
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
“Westeros the Series” is a gritty fan made parody of HBO‘s popular television show, Game of Thrones, that is set in the 21st century.
The more things change. The more they stay the same.
via Boing Boing
Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.