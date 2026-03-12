An Incredible 3D Raised Relief Map of Westeros From ‘Game of Thrones’

Over several months, cloakmaker Christopher Clarfin built an incredible 3D raised relief map of Westeros, the fictional continent in the Game of Thrones universe, as described by George R.R. Martin in his A Song of Ice and Fire series. The project almost got the best of him, but still, he persisted.

 I am building a giant map of Westrose with microscopic landmarks and geographic features …And this is a project that’s so ambitious I almost quit multiple times.

Throughout the entire process, Clarfin shared how he created various topographical features across the terrains, used resin for waterways, and employed 3D printing for the buildings.

Printable Castles I sculpted myself:

  • The Wall + Castles
  • Driftmark
  • Pike
  • The Fist of the First Men
  • White Harbor
  • The Dreadfort
  • HarrenHall
  • The Eyrie

