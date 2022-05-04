Daniel Radcliffe Plays ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ on The Roku Channel

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is an upcoming biography about the award-winning, iconic parody musician that stars Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame as “Weird Al”. The film, which was written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and Eric Appel, tells the story of Yankovic’s long and very colorful life and career.

The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

The film also features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Toby Huss as Al’s father Nick Yankovic, and Julianne Nicholson as Al’s mother Mary Yankovic. Filming was completed on March 9, 2022. The Roku Channel premiere is still to be announced.

We just finished SHOOT DAY #18, and ladies and gentlemen, that is officially a WRAP on #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory. Everybody involved with this movie absolutely killed it, and I can’t wait for the world to see this thing. #OscarBait #OscarsSoWEIRD @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/7kd7VsCJoO — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 9, 2022

In 2010 “Funny or Die” released a fake trailer for a “Weird Al” biography with the same title “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”. Now 12 years later it’s being turned into an actual film.