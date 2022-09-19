A List of Weird Place Names Across the United States

British ex-pat Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond listed the seven weirdest names of cities and towns across the United States with a straight face and in a slightly sardonic manner. As he named each of these places, he explained how the name became official and, in some cases, why.

I thought that Britain topped the lot when it came to places that most people find unfathomable. Like the Isle of Dogs or Pratt’s Bottom or Ipswich, but it turns out that America almost out-weirds us. All across the country there are place names that look like they belong in a Thesaurus, never mind a map of the United States.

Brown also covered the “rudest names” across the US.

via Miss Cellania