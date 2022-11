‘Weird Al’ Plays Accordion in ‘Middle-Aged Garage Jam’

The great “Weird Al” Yankovic brought his accordion along to play a medley of different classic rock songs with David Wain‘s Middle-Aged Garage Jam that literally took place in a garage. Needless to say, everyone in the band was happy to jam with him.

Bo Boddie, Jon Spurney, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Eduardo Penna, Beth Dover, David Wain and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Especially fun jam session when your childhood hero drops by to hang and and play and sing.