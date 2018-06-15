Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Incredible Compilation of 77 Cover Songs Weird ‘Al Yankovic’ Played Each Night of His 2018 Tour

by at on

On each night of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour during the first half of 2018, “Weird Al” Yankovic and his talented band performed a random classic rock cover song. The tour started on February 27, 2018 in Poughkeepsie, New York with the Deep Purple song “Smoke on the Water” and concluded on June 10, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin with “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper. Weird Al’s team put together an incredible compilation that captures a bit of each performance that took place over the 77 days of the tour.

This video features snippets of every cover song we performed on our 2018 tour. Huge thanks to the greatest band in the world (Jim “Kimo” West on guitar, Steve Jay on bass, Ruben Valtierra on keyboards, Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz on drums) and our front-of-house engineer/mixer Denny Jagard.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP