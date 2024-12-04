‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Releases Four Simultaneous Takes of His ‘Tacky’ Music Video From 2014

The inimitable “Weird Al” Yankovic released four of the six different takes of the music video for his song “Tacky” running together simultaneously. The song, a parody of “Happy” by Pharrell, was released in 2014 and played a big part in Yankovic’s Mandatory World Tour.

t’s come to my attention that this video is no longer available anywhere else on the internet, so I’ve decided to upload it here! When I shot the “Tacky” video back in 2014, we did a total of 6 takes (and used take #6 for the final version). But each of the takes had their charm. Here’s four of them, all running simultaneously.

Weird Al Tacky Four Takes

The Original and Tour Versions of ‘Tacky’

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

