How Weighted Blankets Help Ease Symptoms of Stress, Anxiety, Insomnia and Other Conditions

There’s a reason why hugs are so important. They establish a sense of comfort, safety and trust, while increasing oxytocin levels in the blood to help calm anxiety. While nothing can replicate this experience exactly, studies have shown that weighted blankets and wearables help to ease the symptoms and associated ailments of stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, ADHD, autism and even in some cases, Parkinson’s disease.

The deep pressure stimulation of the weights in the blanket makes the feel similar to that of a hug, increases serotonin levels, lowers anxiety and feels like a protective shield. Due to my very public battle with breast cancer (and the TSA), I’ve been suffering from generalized anxiety and PTSD. After researching the subject, Scott bought a Meisling Weighted Blanket for me and not only does it work for me, I adore it.

Weighted blanket engineered to be around 10% of your body weight to naturally relax the nervous system and reduce stress by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged. Weighted blankets have been scientifically proven and used as an ultimate natural treatment in the medical world for treating Anxiety, Stress, Insomnia, PTSD, MS, ASD, SPD, ADHD and more.

There’s a variety of styles and weights from which to choose. There are also a number of DIY instructional videos to make one at home.

Sometimes, however, only a hug will do.