An Interactive Weather Machine That Gives Data Driven Sound to an Adjustable Forecast Interface

The Weather Machine

New York City sound designer Matt McCorkle, co-founder of cdza and a member of New Museum incubator NEW INC, who previously made a spooktacular interactive Halloween Soundboard and a festive soundboard that played “Auld Lang Syne” in four part harmony, has created an incredible Weather Machine that gives sound to adjustable online weather forecasts, including previous hurricanes, using data sonification from sources such as the Dark Sky API.

The Weather Machine is a weather data sonification experiment. The goal of this web app is to explore the use of sound to express data that affects our everyday lives. Additionally to pose the question: can data sonification be used to help people better understand their weather and our changing climate?

Hurricane Machine

