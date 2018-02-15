An Interactive Weather Machine That Gives Data Driven Sound to an Adjustable Forecast Interface

The Weather Machine is a weather data sonification experiment. The goal of this web app is to explore the use of sound to express data that affects our everyday lives. Additionally to pose the question: can data sonification be used to help people better understand their weather and our changing climate?

