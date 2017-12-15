Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Interactive Soundboard Celebrating the New Year With ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Arranged in Four Part Harmony

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Harmony Music Mixer

New York City sound designer Matt McCorkle, a member of New Museum incubator NEW INC, who previously made a spooktacular interactive Halloween Soundboard, has created the New Year’s Music Box, an interactive soundboard to celebrate the New Year. This online soundboard lets users experiment with the instruments of a four-part harmony performance of “Auld Lang Syne” and completes the atmosphere with different wintery ambiances, such as the sound of a crackling fireplace, a howling wind and/or the gathering of people.

This project features Auld Lang Syne arranged in four-part harmony by Brooklyn composer Sam Reider. Each part of this harmony, including clarinet, accordion, grand piano, string quartet, and celesta is played by wonderful NYC-based musicians. Using the web app’s revolving orbs as a base you can create your own version of the New Year’s song by changing which instrument is currently playing each part of the harmony (If you hold down the center orb, you get a fun surprise!).

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy