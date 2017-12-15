An Interactive Soundboard Celebrating the New Year With ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Arranged in Four Part Harmony

This project features Auld Lang Syne arranged in four-part harmony by Brooklyn composer Sam Reider. Each part of this harmony, including clarinet, accordion, grand piano, string quartet, and celesta is played by wonderful NYC-based musicians. Using the web app’s revolving orbs as a base you can create your own version of the New Year’s song by changing which instrument is currently playing each part of the harmony (If you hold down the center orb, you get a fun surprise!).

New York City sound designer Matt McCorkle , a member of New Museum incubator NEW INC , who previously made a spooktacular interactive Halloween Soundboard , has created the New Year’s Music Box , an interactive soundboard to celebrate the New Year. This online soundboard lets users experiment with the instruments of a four-part harmony performance of “Auld Lang Syne” and completes the atmosphere with different wintery ambiances, such as the sound of a crackling fireplace, a howling wind and/or the gathering of people.

