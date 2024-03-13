Wildlife Rescue Director Wears Red Fox Mask While Feeding Orphaned Baby Fox

Melissa Stanley, the executive director of Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia, wore a red fox mask and made fox-like noises while feeding an orphaned baby fox who was sitting on top of a fox plushie. Stanley said that it was important for the kit to feel comfortable and safe while not bonding with humans caring for her. This way she can safely be released into the wild when the time comes.

She is progressing well. It’s important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans. To prevent that, we minimize human sounds, create visual barriers, reduce handling, reduce multiple transfers amongst different facilities, and wear masks for the species.

Stanley also mentioned that the staff is looking to pair this kit with others of the same species for a natural bridge to release.

We were able to locate fox kits of the same age and weight as ours and are working to determine what is in the best interest of the foxes. If they should be transferred to us, or if we should transfer ours to them. Either way, it’s in the best interest of this Fox to get it with other foxes her own age.