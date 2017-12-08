Laughing Squid

Watson and Kiko, Two Very Affectionate Dogs Who Absolutely Adore Harry Their Little Brother Cat

Watson and Kiko are two beautiful golden retrievers who simply adore one another as much as they adore their feline little brother Harry. This wonderfully loving trio seem to look out for one another, always ready to hug one another, be silly with one another and even snuggle with one another, whether in a dog bed on the comfy carpet or up upon the nice warm human bed. What appears to be so wonderful about these animals is that they’re always creating special moments without any plans to do so.

Capturing unexpected moments sometimes turn out to be the most memorable of all.

via Bored Panda

