The Offical Music Video for the Iconic 1975 War Song ‘Low Rider’ Remastered from 16mm to 4K Resolution

The official music video for “Low Rider”, the iconic 1975 song by the funk band War, was remastered from the original 16mm film footage to high-def 4K resolution.

The video for the song “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” was also given that same treatment.

