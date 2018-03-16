A Slow Motion Look at How the Combustion Process Works Inside of a Rotary Engine

Chicago engineer Matt Mikka of Warped Perception released the first episode of his new series, See Through Rotary Engines, where he gives viewers a super slow motion look at how the combustion process works from the inside of a Wankel rotary engine.
Have you ever wondered how a Wankel engine works differently from a conventional piston engine then you’re watching The Right video, because with my see-through angle engine you can see inside the combustion chamber as the engine is running while I film it with high speed cameras to show you how the Wankel combustion process works.