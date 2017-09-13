Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Tour Through the World’s Largest Operational Pipe Organ at Macy’s Philadelphia

by at on

In December 2014, The Philadelphia Daily News was given a guided tour into the belly of the world’s largest operational musical instrument, an enormous pipe organ that lives in the center of the Macy’s department store at 13th and Market streets. Known as the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ, the instrument has a long history within the landmark site, which housed the Wanamaker’s department store long before Macy’s moved in.

The Wanamaker Grand Court Organ at Macy’s is a 7-story-high contraption bigger than most people’s houses, even rich people’s. The vast maze of 26,677 pipes and baffles and bellows and wires and wooden stairways lies hidden behind what many of us have always thought was the Wanamaker Organ.

In November 2015, Macy’s put out an informational video about the fascinating history of this grand pipe organ.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy