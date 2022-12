Walter White From ‘Breaking Bad’ Delivers Pizza to Hal Wilkerson From ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Hickmeister mashed together Breaking Bad with Malcolm in the Middle to make it seem like Walter White was delivering a pizza to Hal Wilkerson, both played by different iterations of Bryan Cranston. It’s interesting how Walter seems like the calm one in this situation.

A crossover for the ages.

Here is the original scene from Breaking Bad.