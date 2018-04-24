Laughing Squid

Rescued Walrus Performs an Amazing Array of Vocalizations at the Request of His Favorite Human

by at on

A beautiful, rescued walrus named Pakak who lives at the Indianapolis Zoo performed an amazing array of distinct vocalizations upon the request of his favorite human Erika Allen. Allen, who is the Senior Marine Mammal Trainer at the zoo also shared Pakak’s story, his favorite toys and why he has silver caps at the end of his gorgeous tusks, all while skillfully feeding fish to Pakak in between.

One thing you might notice in particular about his tusks is that they’ve been capped. So we have these small silver caps on the end and they’re designed specifically to help protect his tusks. We monitor the growth of these tusks by measuring them. Right now pups tusks are about seven and a half inches long they could reach a full length of about two feet.

