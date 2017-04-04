VuPoint Solutions PinGo 3-In-1 Car Locator, Phone Reminder, and USB Charger

VuPoint Solutions has created the PinGo, a handy 3-in-1 Bluetooth car locator, phone reminder, and USB charger. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $21.99 (44% off retail price).

If you spend a lot of time in your car, and you’re prone to forgetting where you parked it, you’re going to love PinGo. This tool plugs into your car and, via the free app Pin&Go, drops a pin where your car is located so you’ll always know where it’s parked. But that’s not all – it also acts as a car charger for your phone, and will even notify you when your phone isn’t present when you get in the car so you won’t leave home without it. Forgetful? Let PinGo help you out.