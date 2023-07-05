A Calming Journey Inside a South American Rainforest

BBC Earth created a gorgeous journey that invites viewers to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of the unique animals that live inside the Atlantic Rainforest in South America. This calming footage is part of The Wild Place documentary series.

Watch the toucans, coatis and squirrels of Argentina and Brazil navigate the Atlantic Rainforest whether they are searching for food or trying to hide from the jungle rain.

Here’s a longer video that features different areas of South America.

Watching images of nature has been shown to help our mental and physical wellbeing. So, relax as you journey through habitats ranging from deserts to Argentine Wetlands.