Volkswagen Builds an Office Chair That Goes 12 MPH

Engineers at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway have built a sporty 5-wheel office chair that drives up to 12 miles per hour. This “utility vehicle” features bespoke Volkswagen headlights, a seatbelt for safety, a seat heater, signal lights, a touch-screen media center, rear lights, a trailer hitch, and a storage trunk for such office items as laptops or quarterly reports.

Sadly, the chair is not for sale, nor will it ever be put on the market. It will, however, be available to test drive at various locations in Norway.

