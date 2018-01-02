Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a Character’s Use of Vocal Control Directs the Narrative of the Film

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In another of his truly insightful video essays, host Jack Nugent of the series Now You See It speaks to the immersive technique of vocal control as was regularly utilized by actor John Wayne in most of his roles and particularly with Daniel Day-Lewis‘ sublime performance as Daniel Fairview in the 2007 film There Will Be Blood. Both men in their respective roles, use their voice or its withdrawal to control the narrative, the scene and those around them; diminishing those who seek approval as well as those who rebel against the character’s authoritative nature. Questions are ignored, speech is interrupted, promises are made and then broken. How the characters exert their vocal control most profoundly, however, is in the need to be recognized as the most important voice at all times, the proverbial the voice of God.

Daniel Plainview may have the vocal influence but he’s a conman. In one of his monologues he elegantly talks about the schools he’ll build, the wheat he’ll grow, the importance of family values but the visual shows only men and no schools, irrigation or farmland just people preparing the drilling. His voice of God Authority tricks us even though Plainview constantly talks about bringing wealth to the town there are actually very few signs of him improving the town.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy