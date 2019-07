Russian filmmaker and graphic artist Vladimir Tomin (previously) has created “Portals”, a brilliantly rendered video shot during a walk on a clear autumn day. The leafy garden scenes of his path slowly and psychedelically pixelate into the ether to reveal another, eventually coming back to the start. Tomin amusingly states that the season is one of his favorites.

Autumn is a beautiful and strange time of year, definitely one of my top 4.

