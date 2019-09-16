Changes in Musician’s Generated Brain Activity Visualized In Real Time While He’s Performing Onstage

Director Ouchhh partnered with a classical music trio and to create “Say Superstrings”, a brilliantly immersive experimental performance for the Ars Electronica Festival. The cellist wore an EEG headset that read his brain activity as he played onstage. The information was then sorted into Delta, Theta, Beta and Gamma waves and sent back to the stage in real-time, creating an ethereal visualization that corresponds with the music meant to evoke an emotional response.

Ouchhh created a cognitive performance that we generated real-time brain waves at the Deep Space with the South Korean/German trio. At a concert which we visualized the changes in brain wave activities in real-time, we transformed the Delta, Theta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma brain waves into a real-time concert experience that is wrapped around by generating the data about emotion, focus & attention, some auditory and neural mechanisms with electroencephalogram (EEG).

