Colorful Computer Visualizations That Gracefully Embody the Distinct Calls of Amazon Rainforest Birds

In the second installment of the “Sounds of the Amazon” series, Australian mixed media artist Andy Thomas (previously) employed recordings of birds from his 2016 trip to Presidente Figueiredo, Brazil to render colorful computer visualizations that gracefully writhe, pivot, flutter, and generally embody the various personalities of each bird.
These are abstract interpretations of bird sound recordings from my trip to the Amazon in 2016.
This series is dedicated to the people of Brazil and the ecosystem of one of the worlds most amazing forests.
Prints of Thomas’s work can be purchased through his site.
Available in ready-made paper prints or custom formats on request Fine Art Paper Giclee – 40 Limited Edition Posters – Photographic Gloss