Colorful Computer Visualizations That Gracefully Embody the Distinct Calls of Amazon Rainforest Birds

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the second installment of the “Sounds of the Amazon” series, Australian mixed media artist Andy Thomas (previously) employed recordings of birds from his 2016 trip to Presidente Figueiredo, Brazil to render colorful computer visualizations that gracefully writhe, pivot, flutter, and generally embody the various personalities of each bird.

These are abstract interpretations of bird sound recordings from my trip to the Amazon in 2016.

This series is dedicated to the people of Brazil and the ecosystem of one of the worlds most amazing forests.

Prints of Thomas’s work can be purchased through his site.