Curious Museum Guest Gets an Unexpected Suprise When He Touches the Glass of a Virtual Shark Tank

While visiting the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., a curious guest approached the touch activated Virtual Shark Tank and reached out to touch the glass, repeating the movement over and again. The lack of immediate results left the patron completely unprepared for what came next, when a giant (simulated) shark appeared out of nowhere and proceeded to break the virtual glass of the virtual tank. The unsuspecting guest was so surprised that he fell onto the floor in shock.
This type of reaction is fairly common by design.
A demonstration of the Virtual Shark Tank in action.