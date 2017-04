Leo Burnett Chicago has created an inspirational new commercial for Samsung. The ad features an excited ostrich learning how to fly after putting on Samsung’s Gear VR headset and taking a gander at a virtual reality flight simulator. The bird shows off its new ability by soaring through the sky above its pals.

What happens if you refuse to listen to what “can’t be done?” Samsung believes the only way to achieve the impossible is by refusing to accept anything is. #DoWhatYouCant