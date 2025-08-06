Violinist Performs ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ Using the Perfect ‘C’ Created by a Locker Door
Violinist Aldo Cicchini, whose trio covered ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using a chair, found that the sound coming from his locker door at Auditorium Rai di Torino was a perfect C. With that, he seamlessly incorporated it into a beautiful rendition of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” for Valentine’s Day.
New instrument Unlocked! Valentine’s edition
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ With a Chair
via Tom Scott