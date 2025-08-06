Violinist Performs ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ Using the Perfect ‘C’ Created by a Locker Door

Violinist Aldo Cicchini, whose trio covered ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using a chair, found that the sound coming from his locker door at Auditorium Rai di Torino was a perfect C. With that, he seamlessly incorporated it into a beautiful rendition of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” for Valentine’s Day.

New instrument Unlocked! Valentine’s edition

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ With a Chair

String Trio Uses a Floor Scraping Chair as a Musical Instrument in a Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

via Tom Scott

