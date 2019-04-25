Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Vince Gilligan Explains How the Mission of Breaking Bad Was to Turn a Nice Guy Into the Epitome of Evil

by at on

In a fascinating episode of the series Behind the Curtain, host N.T. Jordan compiled interviews and footage of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and other writers explaining how they came up with the idea for the series, the location and its main mission of turning a bland nice guy into the embodiment of evil.

Ever wonder how they wrote the hit AMC show Breaking Bad? Hear from Vince Gilligan and the rest of the writers about their experiences in the writers’ room and how they created one of the best TV shows in history.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved