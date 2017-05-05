A Video Essay Exploring How Wes Anderson Uses His Visual Style to Depict the Whimsy of Childhood

In honor of Wes Anderson‘s birthday on May 1st, Northern California filmmaker and writer Philip Brubaker created a lovely video essay for Fandor Keyframe that explores how the amazing director uses his iconic visual style to depict the whimsy of childhood. The essay was narrated by Philip and his wife, who are both huge fans of Wes Anderson and Moonrise Kingdom.

