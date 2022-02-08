Stunning FPV Drone Footage Flying Over and Through Victoria Falls in Zambia, Africa

Award-winning photographer Christoph Benfey captured absolutely stunning FPV drone footage on his GoPro Hero as it flew over and through Victoria Falls in Zambia, Africa. These falls are considered to be the world’s largest, with an incredible width of 1,708 m (5,604 ft) and Benfey’s work captures this incredible work of nature. According to Benfey, getting this footage was a bit of a challenge.

I spent a month shooting a TV show in Africa, and this might be the only piece of personal content I got. I woke up at 5am, ran 4kms with a heavy backpack full of gear, passed warthogs, monkeys and sleeping elephants to get this shot, hours before flying out of the country on the last day. But as a freestyle pilot, this location was a dream come true.

Benfey was one of the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge winners with this footage.

