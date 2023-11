7’4″ NBA Player Victor Wembanyama Dresses As the Creepy Internet Legend Slenderman For Halloween

Victor Wembanyama, the talented 7’4″ (2.33 meter) French basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs used his great height and slim build to dress as the internet creepypasta legend known as Slenderman for Halloween, making an imposing arrival for his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

