Leather and Canvas Sneakers Featuring the Distinctive Retro Design of VHS Cassette Tape Covers

Streetwear retailer MoonLambo has created two different pairs of sneakers (tennis shoes) that feature the highly distinctive and iconic retro design of T-120 VHS cassette tape covers.

The first pair is a traditional canvas high-top that is currently available for purchase. The second pair is a remix of the first, but in leather with a design that took six months to render. It is currently available to pre-order.

We brought the VHS classic sneaker to the world not expecting it to be a smash hit. Due to your overwhelming request, we decided to bring it back but rather than bring back the same old we decided to go back to the drawing board and make the sneaker we wanted to make with no limitations. …we bring you the Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition also comes with a VHS style storage box, an enamel pin, and a sticker sheet.

They also have the same design in a duvet cover and a coordinating VHS pillowcase.

via The Awesomer