A Satisfying Demonstration of Vertically Arranged Domino Pyramids and Squares Toppling to the Ground

Domino expert FlippyCat demonstrates different vertical arrangements of dominoes such as pyramids and squares. In most cases, all the dominoes quite satisfyingly fall except for in one trick in which he clear tiles frame remained standing, while only the multi-colored tiles fell to the ground. FlippyCat based this trick on a tower originally developed by Wdomino.

