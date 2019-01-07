Laughing Squid

A Satisfying Demonstration of Vertically Arranged Domino Pyramids and Squares Toppling to the Ground

Domino expert FlippyCat demonstrates different vertical arrangements of dominoes such as pyramids and squares. In most cases, all the dominoes quite satisfyingly fall except for in one trick in which he clear tiles frame remained standing, while only the multi-colored tiles fell to the ground. FlippyCat based this trick on a tower originally developed by Wdomino.

Do you like the effect this domino trick creates when they fall? These setups are based on a domino trick by Wdomino called the “Vertical Stair Tower”, modified to climb pyramid and wall structures instead of a single tower…

Flippy Cat Vertical Dominoes




