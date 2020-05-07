Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘I Will Jump’, A Disco Mashup of the Van Halen Song ‘Jump’ Combined With ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor

by on

DJ Cummerbund (previously) has seamlessly stitched together rock and disco with a clever mashup of the Van Halen song Jump with Gloria Gaynor‘s proclamatory anthem “I Will Survive” (previously).


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved