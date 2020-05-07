‘I Will Jump’, A Disco Mashup of the Van Halen Song ‘Jump’ Combined With ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor

DJ Cummerbund (previously) has seamlessly stitched together rock and disco with a clever mashup of the Van Halen song Jump with Gloria Gaynor‘s proclamatory anthem “I Will Survive” (previously).

