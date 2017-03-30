Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Vampires vs. Unicorns, A Beautifully Illustrated Card Throwing/Tile Game Pitting Horn Against Tooth

by at on

In the Box

Vampires vs. Unicorns: Floor War Game is a unique card throwing/tile game created by game designer Jim DuBois and Hi-Fructose co-founder Attaboy and features incredible illustration by artists Travis Louie (Vampires) and Travis Lampe (Unicorns). Attaboy is currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring the game to market.

VAMPIRES vs. UNICORNS: Floor War is a hillariously fun THROWING CARD game with unexpected results, featuring fantastic hand painted art by TRAVIS LAMPE and TRAVIS LOUIE! Draw from your deck of cards to RAISE THE DEAD, cause a UNICORN STAMPEDE, and more! It’s up to you to find the best throwing technique to destroy your opponent’s FLOOR TILES, but, like, BEWARE! As not all tiles are the same! It’s HORN vs. TOOTH, HOOF vs. CLAW!

A post shared by Attaboy (@attayumfactory) on

Vampire Cards

Tile Cards

Unicorn Tile Cards

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.