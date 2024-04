Vacuum Cleaner Sounds Like the Opening Vocals on Blur’s ‘Song 2’

Coast Fest shared an amusing video of a vacuum cleaner sounding like Damon Albarn‘s opening lines on Blur‘s “Song 2”. The likeness is quite remarkable, however it just misses the vocal variations of Albarn’s distinctive “whoo hoo”.

When your Hoover sounds like Damon Albarn

via Boing Boing