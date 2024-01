How Sound Can Be Used to Extinguish Fires

James of The Action Lab, who previously explained how the iOS phone app Blower was able to blow out candles using sound, attached an air cannon to a giant speaker to show how directed sound could extinguish large kitchen fires.

In this video, I show you how sound can be used to put out fires.

James was inspired by Viet Tran and Seth Robertson of George Mason University, who invented a fire extinguisher that emits low frequency sound waves.