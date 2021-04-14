Musician Replaces the Wooden Hammers on His Piano With Real Metal Hammers From the Hardware Store

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who put the strings of his piano on his guitar and the strings of his guitar on his piano , wanted to see what his piano would sound like when he replaced the hammers on his piano with real hammers.

Krantz first documented his search for the perfect hammer, his mission to get his hands on 88 of them. Once that problem was solved, he spent a bit of time figuring out how to attach the hammers to the piano. After a bit of bad luck, the need for replacement materials, and more than 300 hours of his time, he finally got the experiment to work.