Using a 150-Ton Hydraulic Press to Pack a Week’s Worth of Clothes Into Carry-On Suitcase

Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Hanna Korpisaari of the Hydraulic Press Channel used their 150-ton hydraulic press to tightly condense a week’s worth of clothes so that they all fit into a small carry-on suitcase. This method certainly worked for getting there, but may present challenges when packing to go home.

Watch as we expertly select items for a week-long trip and then use the raw power of the hydraulic press to compress everything into a carry-on sized bag.

