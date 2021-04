Animator Joel Haver, who imagined how NPCs acted when a disconnected controller kills the player and the subsequent waning enthusiasm for said game, demonstrated the uselessness of subtitles at times when a character starts speaking a made up alien language.

so you don’t think we’re supposed to be understanding what he’s saying right? …there we go subtitles.

[ALIEN LANGUAGE]

Well, that’s good that probably means we don’t need to be understanding this.