Compassionate Brazilian Artist Turns Used Tires Into Customized Beds For Homeless Cats and Dogs

Brazilian artist Amarildo Silva of Caominhas Pets creates roomy customized beds for homeless cats and dogs in his hometown of Campina Grande. These colorful beds are created from repurposed tires that have been found in the street. As of this date, Silva has created over 1500 beds from over 6,000 tires that would otherwise be littering the world. The 23 year old artist first came up with this idea when he saw used tires stacked in the parking lot of the supermarket where he worked and wanted to do something about it.

I am very moved because what used to be trash in the environment now becomes something very useful for animals.

via Little Things, My Modern Met