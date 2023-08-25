Distinctive US Accents That Are Specific to a Region

Linguist Olly Richards of Storylearning, who previously examined intricate dialects among English speakers around the world, narrowed his search to the disparate accents around different regions of the United States.
You might think you know what an American English accent sounds like but we will just see about that …you are going to hear seven fascinating accents from around the US but that does not mean you will know what they are.
These areas include New Orleans accent, Florida (Miami dialect), the Outer Banks of North Carolina (Tidewater dialect), the Upper Midwest (Yooper dialect), The American South, Maine (Mainer dialect), lower South (Flam), South Carolina/Georgia (Gullah).